Medication Assisted Treatment – August 2021

Come meet with representatives of Trac-B Exchange to discuss Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Opioid Use disorder. MAT is the use of FDA-approved medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a “whole-patient” approach to the treatment of substance use disorders.

Feel free to stop in and ask questions or learn about treatment options for substance use. Everyone is welcome to come and inquire about help for yourself, a family member, or friend.

Panaca Community Center

1005 Main Street

Panaca, NV 89042

Monday, August 9th

Monday August 23rd

In the Conference Room, 1-3 p.m.

For questions, call Chelsi Cheatom: 1-866-687-2879