BLM land sale raises $67,500

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Caliente Field Office on Wednesday, July 21, sold at public auction two parcels of BLM-administered land totaling 80 acres for $67,500.

The field office sold online through a modified competitive sale a 40-acre parcel just southwest of Panaca, Nev., and a 40-acre parcel directly south of Rachel, Nev. The parcel southwest of Panaca sold for $50,500 or $2,500 above appraised fair market value, and the parcel south of Rachel sold for $17,000 or $5,000 above appraised fair market value.

The BLM conducted the sale in accordance with the Lincoln County Conservation, Recreation, and Development Act of 2004. The sale complied with the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 and was in conformance with the 2008 Ely Resource Management Plan. Five percent of the proceeds will go to the Nevada State General Education Fund, ten percent to Lincoln County, and the remaining 85% deposited into a special account to be used to protect archaeological and natural resources, recreation and wilderness planning, and other opportunities in Lincoln County.For more information, contact Nicole Cummings, BLM Realty Specialist, at (775) 289-1809 or ncummings@blm.gov.