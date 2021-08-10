Kids rattlesnake program coming to Cathedral Gorge

Families are invited to bring the kids out to Cathedral Gorge State Park Saturday Aug. 14 to learn about one of Nevada’s most feared reptiles. Park staff will teach kids how to identify a rattlesnake and what to do if they see one. Then they will have a chance to make one of their own.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on the 14th at Cathedral Gorge Park Day Use Area. Kids of all ages are invited.

The program is free. However, park entrance fees do apply when entering the park. Please make sure children are supervised and have plenty of drinking water. For more information, contact the Cathedral Gorge Visitor Center at (775) 728- 8101 or cgsp@parks.nv.gov.