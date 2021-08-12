Gary Arnell Wood passed away on August 3, 2021 at the age of 74, in his home, in Spring Creek, NV, surrounded by his family. His battle with cancer this past year showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Gary was born on September 3, 1946, in Fallon, NV to James Denzil Wood and Roma Madsen. He married Charlotte Stewart on February 14, 1979 in the St. George temple, St. George, UT.

As a child and teenager growing up in Fallon he enjoyed being with his cousins and friends, playing on the all star little league teams, playing high school basketball, duck hunting, and hunting with his dad and brothers. Gary enlisted and served in the Air Force, as an air traffic controller stationed in Germany for 3 years. He graduated from BYU, then got his teaching certification at UNR, and later he received his Masters degree. Gary was a teacher and coach for 30 years. He spent his time as a teacher teaching and advising in Agricultural Science, math, FFA, Art, and Yearbook. He absolutely loved the kids and driving the Rachel bus run; called it his meditating time. Gary was always a hard worker, he valued and had high integrity, he loved to serve his family and community, he was fast to forgive, and had a unique dry sense of humor. He had a strong faith and testimony in the Savior Jesus Christ.

Gary is survived by his wife Charlotte (Stewart); his two daughters: Brittena (Mathew) Spieth, Jonelle (Thomas) Dahl; his two sons: Tyrel (Whitney) Wood,Kade Wood; his 13 grandchildren; his two brothers: Ernie (Jeanette) Wood, Rob (Suzi) Wood; his sister Jill (Tony) Minardi; and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by: his parents, James and Roma Wood; his brother James Denzil Wood Jr.; and his grandson, Cache Norman Spieth.

Viewing services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Alamo Chapel in Alamo, NV from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with the Funeral starting at 11:00 a.m, Interment to follow at the Alamo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the J. Cody Sanders FFA Memorial Scholarship.

Wells High School J. Cody Sanders FFA Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 338, Wells, NV 89835.