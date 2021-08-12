White Pine CTC tours eastern Nevada fire operations

ELY – White Pine Community Training Center clients and staff got more than an inside look at the world of wildland firefighting during last week’s fire operations tour at the Bureau of Land Management Ely District Office. They received hands-on training.

In dispatch, participants read fire maps and listened to radio traffic. In the engine bay, they underwent a mini “rookie school,” learning about and operating various functions of the engines and equipment onboard. The tour concluded at the smokejumper base, or “jump shack.” There, participants boarded the aircraft for a briefing on the smokejumper’s role in firefighting that included instruction on their equipment and tools, and parachute safety.

Courtesy Photo – Aboard the aircraft, participants receive a briefing on the equipment and tools used by smokejumpers, as well as parachute safety.

“We always appreciate the opportunity to share our program with members of the public, especially those who are so attentive and eager to learn,” Tye Petersen, BLM Ely District fire management officer, said.

“It was interesting to see how the various facets of the program work together. Learning some of the skills needed to successfully perform each job was both educational and fun. We’d specifically like to thank firefighters Seth Trodahl and Justin Brollier for their patience and support,” said Maurine Fisher, director of the White Pine Community Training Center.

The White Pine Community Training Center is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to training individuals with disabilities life and job skills with the goal of placing them in positions of gainful employment within the community.