This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County School District (LCSD) students are due back in the classroom Aug. 17. In a welcome-back message to parents, staff and students last week, Superintendent Pam Teel spoke of the district being “committed to opening schools for all students as safely as possible for in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.” In her letter, […]