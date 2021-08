This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

State Route 319 between Panaca and Utah was shut down the morning of Aug. 9 due to a truck fire that blocked both lanes of traffic. Sheriff Kerry Lee reported an eastbound tractor-trailer semi hauling a load of grain to the Holt Dairy in Newcastle, Utah, was involved in the accident around 11 a.m. The […]