Leaders needed to put on coat drive

Last fall, an estimated 287 coats were donated by the community to the JustServe Community Coat Exchange and 237 coats were picked up by individuals in need of a coat. It was a simple project that was low cost and low effort. The coats were simply hung up on a high profile public fence for anyone to take a coat or leave a coat.

Around 100 coats or sweaters were left over from the project. New organizers are needed to continue this project for the community. Interested organizations or individuals can call Amber Pike at (775) 357-6675.