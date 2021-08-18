Minerva Pearl Hatch, 85, passed away on August 14, 2021 in Moapa, NV in her daughter’s home. Pearl was born on November 23, 1935 in Randolph, UT to Ivan Ray Hoffman and Arvella Pearl Gunn. She married Roger J. Hatch on August 22, 1952 in the Salt Lake City, UT Temple, and he was the love of her life, and they were blessed with five children. They moved several times throughout their marriage to follow Roger’s career until they finally settled in Alamo, NV and spent thirty years there. They loved the area and had many fond memories and friends. After Roger’s passing in 2013, Pearl stayed in Alamo for another five years, then moved in with her daughter as her health began to decline.

Pearl loved being in service to others, and always had a smile for anyone she met. She always made a stranger a friend. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many callings in Primary, Relief Society, and in the Stake presidencies.

Pearl is survived by her children, Rocky (Lynda) Hatch, Dennis (Andrea) Hatch, Scott (Trudy) Hatch, Darlene (Allen) Cornia, and Kylie (Casey) Hatch; her twenty-three grandchildren; her fifty-nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Hatch; her parents; her sister, Sondra Lou Gomez; one great-granddaughter; and two great-grandsons.

Viewing services will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Alamo, NV Chapel, with funeral services starting at 1:00 p.m., and Graveside services to follow at the Alamo Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.