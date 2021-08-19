Nevada releases new State Historic Preservation Plan

CARSON CITY – The Nevada State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced the publication of a new State Historic Preservation Plan that will help guide historic and cultural preservation activities in Nevada for the next eight years.

“Taking a collaborative approach to historic preservation in Nevada provides the opportunity to hear from people across the state and integrate their expertise into our plan,” said Rebecca Palmer, SHPO administrator. “The next eight years will see significant accomplishments in the preservation of Nevada’s iconic history, and I thank all our partners for their efforts to help advance this important undertaking.”

Experts from across the state were consulted in the development of the Plan through the following outreach activities:

Two surveys completed by 980 members of the public representing all 17 counties.

Six public meetings with approximately 30 attendees at each meeting.

Twenty-six separate interviews with individuals from organizations ranging from the Nevada Congressional and State Delegation and Representatives of Sovereign Tribal Nations to executive directors of preservation non-profits and contract archaeologists.

The five goals of the plan are:

Identify and formally recognize significant cultural resources.

Establish historic preservation as a cornerstone for sustainable and vibrant communities.

Balance the goals of respecting, preserving, and promoting Nevada’s significant cultural resources and strengthening the state’s economy and infrastructure.

Provide Nevadans with access to information about cultural resources and how to care for and engage with them responsibly. .

Foster a diverse historic preservation community

For more information about the Nevada State Historic Preservation Office, please visit shpo.nv.gov.