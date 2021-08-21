Benjamin Frank Bradshaw, 58, passed quietly in his sleep at his home in Green River, WY, on August 6, 2021.

Ben was born on July 6, 1963 in Riverside, CA, and grew up in Caliente, in Lincoln County, NV.

He was a graduate of Lincoln County High School, as well as attending college at Dixie State in Utah. He served in the Nevada Army National Guard and obtained his LPN nursing degree at Idaho State University College of Nursing.

Ben had been retired for a number of years before moving to Green River, WY. It was a place he came quickly to love, where many of his high school friends resided and where he could fully indulge in his love of fishing.

He enjoyed spending time with his black and white tuxedo cat, Elvis, gourmet cooking (he never missed a cooking show), and being in the company of his friends. He enjoyed the wild deer on his lawn every morning, and his view of the Green River right outside of his backyard.

He is survived by his children, Brooke Bradshaw, Derik Bradshaw and Erin Bradshaw Bishop; six grandchildren; and sister, Kelley Adams and husband Dave.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Winnifred Bradshaw.

Interment will take place in the Conway Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.