The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to collect recreation fees from visitors to the Desert National Wildlife Refuge and the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge in southern Nevada. The 30-day comment period runs through Sept. 4, 2021. While the Service was authorized to collect recreation fees in 1987, this […]