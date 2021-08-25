All federal pandemic unemployment extended benefit programs expire in September

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) wants to ensure all claimants receiving federal extended unemployment benefits know these benefits expire at midnight on September 4, 2021. This applies to the following federal programs:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant that is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation program.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for claimants who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an extension of benefits after a claimant exhausts regular unemployment compensation benefits.

State Extended Benefits (SEB), which provides an additional 13 weeks of federally funded benefits to claimants who have exhausted their regular unemployment compensation benefits during periods of high state unemployment rates.

The programs expire September 4 even for claimants that show a benefit balance on their claims.

Claimants who are waiting for an eligibility determination for any of the federal programs and receive it after September 4, will be paid all funds they are eligible for up to the date the federal programs expire. These claimants should continue to file weekly through September 4.

Nevada DETR is required to accept PUA applications for covered weeks, until October 6, 2021. Such claims may be backdated, as appropriate, to the first week during the Pandemic Assistance Period in which the individual was unemployed, partially unemployed, or unable or unavailable to work because of an approved COVID-19 related reason.

After the federal extended benefits end, Nevada will revert to its regular Unemployment Insurance base period model. Starting September 5, 2021 benefits will be based on the claimant’s earnings during a certain time period, known as the base period. To learn more about the base period and how weekly UI benefits are calculated please refer to the claimant handbook found at https://ui.nv.gov/PDFS/UI_Claimants_Handbook.pdf. Additional videos are found at UI.nv.gov under the Claimant tab.

Claimants, and all Nevadans who are unemployed or looking to change jobs, are invited to use EmployNV.gov for assistance with resumes and applications, find open jobs, and learn more about training and upskilling for in-demand careers. Many training options also offer financial assistance.

The Employment Recovery Program through Nevadaworks in northern and rural Nevada, helps displaced workers apply for training programs to work in positions that expand their skills, as well as offers childcare, resume writing and mock interview practice. Find out more at https://nevadaworks.com/paid-job-training/.

Workforce Connections in southern Nevada offers similar services, from job seeker help to training and upskilling opportunities. Visit https://nvworkforceconnections.org/. American Job Center is another resource providing access to employment pathways. Visit https://www.americanjobcenternnv.org/job-seekers.