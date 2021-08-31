Lincoln County Record Reader Survey

The Lincoln County Record is seeking input from its readers as it looks toward the future.

We invite all readers of the Record to take a few minutes and complete a brief survey. Your input will be invaluable as we decide on topics to cover, content to produce, and improvements to be made.

The survey will be open through Sept. 30.

As a “thank you” for taking the time to help us, all current subscribers who complete the survey will have three free months added to their subscription. Just make sure to provide your name and mailing address at the end of the form.

Take the survey using the link below. As always, we are grateful for your support.