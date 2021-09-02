Glenda Charlene Medlin, age 74, died Monday, August 30, 2021 in St. George, Utah.

She was born January 18, 1947 in Kingman, Arizona to Clarence Asa and Bertha Wynona

McDaniel Wilson. On May 30, 1964 she married the love of her life, Steve Lee Medlin in

Kingman, Arizona.

Glenda grew up in Peach Springs, Arizona. As a young girl she saw a young cowboy at

a rodeo, and she knew that she would marry that young man. This began a long romance that

was cherished by both of them and admired by their family. She raised her family at the ranch

in Tickaboo, their home between Alamo and Rachel Nevada. She enjoyed ranch life, raising

children, and supporting her husband. She had a great passion for her husband and loved to

dance with him whenever she could and she had an incredible zeal for life.

Survivors include husband of 57 years, Steve; three daughters: Sherri (Robert) Steele;

Julie Lamb; Tami Medlin, all of Alamo, NV; eleven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and

one brother, Tom Wilson of Kingman and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10 a.m.

at the Alamo LDS Park. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at

www.moapavalleymortuary.com