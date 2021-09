This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This past weekend, the Lincoln County Lynx football team faced off in Panaca against the Mater East Academy Knights of Las Vegas. Coming off of their first game and first loss of the season, the Lynx were determined to prove themselves against the Knights. Right off the bat, the Lynx, led by coach Devin Sonnenberg, […]