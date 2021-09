This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

“You gotta have heart, miles and miles and miles of heart.” A hit song from the 1955 Broadway musical “Damn Yankees” is a good summary for Pahranagat Valley High School’s (PVHS) come-from-behind 36-16 win at Williams, Ariz., last Friday to open the new football season. The Panthers certainly did show plenty of heart as they […]