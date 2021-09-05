Danielle Nicole Bart, born May 20, 1986, passed away August 14, 2021 both in Caliente, Nevada.

She is survived by her mother Jacklyn Bart and her father Eric Edwards. Her son Bobby Purdy Jr, brothers Erik Bart (Kassidi Kreci), Sebastian Bart (Desi Weideman), and Mattheu Silva. 2 nephews, Kaleb Bart, and Kalen Bart and 1 niece Kaley Bart. Her aunt Tina Bart and uncles Jami Farmer and Gary Arguello. Cousins, Britny McCauley and family, Dallas McCauley, Sahara, Gunner. Cousin Brianna Arguello and family, David Fitzwater, Connor, Rhy, Braxton, Avery and Delilah Wiscombe (John Cook).

She is preceded in death by her grandparents John and Lexene Bart. Her uncle John Bart Jr. Step-father Shawn Silva and baby cousin Johnny McCauley.

We are devastated, and our hearts broken. We love you always. This is not Good-bye, it’s we will see you later.

A celebration of life will be held on September 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Agape Baptist Church. Followed by a luncheon at Rose Memorial Park. Arrangements were made at Southern Nevada Mortuary.