Lincoln County Record

Lincoln County Nevada's News Source

You are here: Home / Features / 4-H Fair Ribbon Results

4-H Fair Ribbon Results

by Leave a Comment

Photography

Grand Champion – Gracie Barnes

Reserve Champion – Sophie Stewart

Rock Art

Grand Champion – Kaylee Kline

Reserve Champion – Gracie Barnes

Fiber Arts – Embroidery

Grand Champion – Keldyn Lytle 

Reserve Champion – Remington Lytle

Fiber Arts – Fishing Flies

Grand Champion – Matt Higbee Jr

Reserve Champion – Paysen Jones

Wood Crafts

Grand Champion – Matt Higbee Jr

Glass/Tile Crafts

Grand Champion – Flint Higbee

Reserve Champion – Shaylin Lytle

Craft Painting

Grand Champion – Eden Avery and Cloie Hafen

Reserve Champion – Dani Petersen and Samantha Patrick

Leathercraft

Grand Champion – Sofie Walch

Reserve Champion – Colton Williams

Sewing

Grand Champion – Zoie Hafen

Reserve Champion – Zoie Hafen

Cooking

Grand Champion – Sophie Donohue

Reserve Champion – Caroline Medlin

Collin Anderson – Crafts on display at the recently completed Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *