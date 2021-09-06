4-H Fair Ribbon Results

Photography
Grand Champion – Gracie Barnes
Reserve Champion – Sophie Stewart
Rock Art
Grand Champion – Kaylee Kline
Reserve Champion – Gracie Barnes
Fiber Arts – Embroidery
Grand Champion – Keldyn Lytle
Reserve Champion – Remington Lytle
Fiber Arts – Fishing Flies
Grand Champion – Matt Higbee Jr
Reserve Champion – Paysen Jones
Wood Crafts
Grand Champion – Matt Higbee Jr
Glass/Tile Crafts
Grand Champion – Flint Higbee
Reserve Champion – Shaylin Lytle
Craft Painting
Grand Champion – Eden Avery and Cloie Hafen
Reserve Champion – Dani Petersen and Samantha Patrick
Leathercraft
Grand Champion – Sofie Walch
Reserve Champion – Colton Williams
Sewing
Grand Champion – Zoie Hafen
Reserve Champion – Zoie Hafen
Cooking
Grand Champion – Sophie Donohue
Reserve Champion – Caroline Medlin
