Nevada adds jobs back in July; Unemployment rate declines

CARSON CITY – According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) July 2021 economic report, Nevada added back 4,800 jobs over the month as the state continues to recover. The number of jobs remain below typical levels, but are up 100,900 since July 2020, an annual increase of 8.2%. The large increase of employment over the year reflects the significant effects the pandemic had on employment last year. The total employment level in the state is 1,335,900. The State’s unemployment rate in July is 7.7 percent, down slightly from 7.8 percent in June and down 8.9 percentage points when compared to the unemployment rate of 16.6 percent in July 2020.

Lincoln County’s unemployment rate is at 4.6 percent.

Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Employment (*Seasonally Adjusted):



Las Vegas employment increased by 6,500 jobs (0.7%) since June, an increase of 72,200 jobs (8.2%) since July 2020.



Reno employment had an increase of 500 jobs (0.2%) since June, an increase of 15,700 jobs (6.8%) since July 2020.



Carson City employment had an increase of 100 jobs (0.3%) since June, an increase of 1,100 jobs (3.7%) since July 2020.



“Nevada continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist. “July data provides us with a better look at the pace of this recovery since the state fully relaxed business restrictions in June.”

Schmidt added, While some industries have exceeded their pre-recession peak employment, others remain significantly lower. Most notably, the casino hotel industry remains down roughly 67,000 jobs from its prerecession peak and is just 62 percent recovered while food services is 97 percent recovered and retail trade employment is 100 percent recovered.

Additional labor market information, such as employment and unemployment dashboards, can be found on the Research and Analysis Bureau’s website at https://www.nevadaworkforce.com. Updates from DETR, what other services are available from the department, and information on how to file an unemployment insurance or pandemic unemployment assistance claim, can be found at https://www.detr.nv.gov.