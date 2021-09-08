Nevada state treasurer’s office launches kids art contest

LAS VEGAS – The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office launched a “What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up” Art Contest.

To enter the contest, students from Pre-K through 12th Grade are encouraged to use their artistic skills and creativity to produce a work of art demonstrating what they’d like their future career to be. Entries are now open and the deadline for submissions is October 15, 2021.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our ‘What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up’ Art Contest,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “With the 2021-22 school year underway, we hope this contest will serve as an opportunity for students to use their creativity and think about what they want their future to look like. We look forward to seeing all of the incredible submissions.”

Students are permitted to use any medium of their choice, but entry size is restricted to 8.5”x11”. Entries submitted by students from 3rd through 12th grade must also contain the words “College Savings Nevada”, in any style or form desired. Only one entry per student will be accepted. Entries can be sent in via mail, email, uploaded to the website, or can be hand delivered to the College Savings Division at the Grant Sawyer State Building.

Once the contest is closed, submissions will be divided into five categories, based on the grade level of the student, with the winning artist in each receiving $1,000 deposited into an SSGA Upromise 529 college savings account. The second-place artists will receive $500 and the third-place artists will receive $250 in the same type of account. Additionally, a $200 gift card will be awarded to the teacher with the most submissions.

This contest is made possible through in-kind contributions from The SSGA Upromise 529 Plan, a Nevada-sponsored college savings program, and is part of the State Treasurer’s mission to help Nevadans plan, save, and pay for post-secondary education.

Entries can be mailed or hand delivered to:

State Treasurer’s Office

Art Contest

555 E. Washington Ave, Suite 5200

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Entries can be emailed to:

collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov

For more information regarding the contest rules and how to enter, visit NVigate.gov/contest.