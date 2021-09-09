Nevada Cattlemen’s Association seeking Teacher of the Year nominations

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has started their annual quest for “Teacher of the Year” candidates and are asking for help in soliciting nominations. The deadline for submitting nominations is November 1, 2021.

Nominees must be an elementary, junior high, or high school teacher who incorporates agriculture into their regular curriculum. For example, a teacher who teaches a one-week segment on agriculture and its importance to Nevada. Current Agricultural Education teachers are not eligible. Nominees may also include teachers considered in previous years but were not selected for the award. Nominations must include a completed NCA Teacher of the Year Application Form and an attached short essay describing why the teacher is being nominated.

The winner of this award will receive a $1,000 school supply stipend donated by Nevada Agriculture Foundation. The award recipient will also be recognized during the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association’s annual awards banquet on December 11th, 2021 in Elko at the Elko Convention Center.

Anyone may submit a nomination form which is available at www.nevadacattlemen.org. For any questions, please contact the NCA office at 775-738-9214. Nominations may be submitted by email to nca@nevadabeef.org with “2021 Teacher of the Year Nomination” in the subject line; forms may be faxed to 775-738-5208; or sent by mail to, “Teacher of the Year Nomination”, C/O Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, P.O. Box 310, Elko, NV 89803.

The heritage of Nevada is ranching Nevada Cattlemen’s Association believes that the future of our industry lies in the education of the generations to come, as we explore new and innovative methods of sustainability. Please help us in our efforts to recognize and support our teachers and their vital efforts in educating our youth.