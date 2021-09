This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

According to Grover C. Dils Medical Center, the spread of COVID-19 in Lincoln County seems to be slowing. The hospital has recorded eight active cases currently in the county, spread out pretty evenly from Alamo to Pioche. For the most part, cases have been mild. Clark County has started to see a steady drop in […]