Nation marks 20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

Sept. 11, 2001, began like any other day in America. Yet, it would become a day that changed the world, an assault on our nation greater than even the attack on Pearl Harbor, almost 60 years earlier.

President George W. Bush was sitting in an elementary school classroom in Florida when his chief of staff, Andrew Card, whispered in his ear, “America is under attack.”

Those who are old enough to remember can recall where they were and what they were doing at the time they first heard the news. In Lincoln County, people were just getting their work and school day underway as reports started pouring in through radio, television, and a much younger version of the Internet. Regular activities were paused as everyone tried to absorb what was happening on the east coast.

Newspapers, magazines, TV reports and documentaries will all relive the details of that event to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Remembrances are scheduled throughout the United States, as the nation reflects on the day and its shadow on all that has happened since.