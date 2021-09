This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County High School girls volleyball team continued to perform well, extending their winning streak, while the boys of the football team suffered a non-league loss at the hands of a Utah team. Meanwhile, the cross-country squad also competed in Cedar City. The Lady Lynx faced off against the Valley Vikings in a neutral […]