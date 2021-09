This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Susan Austgen, president of the Loving Care Animal Shelter in Panaca, is proud of the accomplishments of the facility. In a prepared statement, she said, “We county residents no longer have to make a 200-mile round trip to Cedar City to have our best friend see a vet or be groomed.” In October 2020, Dr. […]