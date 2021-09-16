BLM Ely District offers firewood for sale

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management Ely District is offering cord units of mixed pinyon juniper firewood to the public for $80 per cord. The firewood was generated through the South Steptoe Valley Watershed Restoration Project. The project restores vegetative health and improves wildlife habitat while reducing catastrophic wildfire risk on public lands south of Ely.

The wood is cut in rounds that vary in length from approximately 10-20 inches and in diameter from 3- 26 inches. It has been recently cut (green) and is stacked in one-cord piles along two-track roads.

Purchasers are limited to five cords until September 30. The BLM will make additional cords available after September 30, provided any wood remains. The purchaser is responsible for loading and removal. Removal will be allowed Tuesdays through Fridays between 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. beginning September 21 and ending Oct. 15.

Permits are available between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, in Ely.

For more information, call the BLM at (775) 289-1800.