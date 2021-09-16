Photo Festival returns to Lincoln County

Lincoln County has often been called a place of incredible natural beauty. From the unique rock formations of Cathedral Gorge to the extensive historical sites in Pioche and Caliente, visitor sights are numerous. The Lincoln County Photo Festival, scheduled for Sept. 17-18, provides photographers a venue for capturing those sights.

Organized by the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT) This festival is focused on letting both advanced and novice photographers practice and hone their skills with the help of professional instructors. The schedule is full of classes, including how to use drones in photography and how to get the perfect action shot. Classes also include travel, location, portraiture, night sky, light painting, landscape and close-up photography. Continental breakfast will be included, as well as access to previously off-limits areas like the Pioche Mill. Ownership of this historic mill was recently passed into the hands of the county, and for the first time ever, photographs can be taken within its rusted interior.

Morgan Stackhouse – Photographers at a workshop in Pioche during the 2019 Lincoln County Photo Festival. The 2021 event is this weekend.

Instructors include Mikel Conrad, a veteran photographer out of Henderson, and Rufino Cordero, another long-time professional out of Las Vegas. Marcy Johnson, an expert in graphic design and photography for the last 20 years, and Mark Olson, who has taught photography at the College of Southern Nevada for the last 25 years, will also be instructors, along with Linda Quackenboss, drone guru and FAA-certified drone pilot since 2017, and Jeff Sullivan, co-founder of the Great Basin School of Photography.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, over 30 people have signed up for this year’s Photo Festival. Learn more about the event at https://lincolncountynevada.com/photo-festival/.