Suicide awareness walk held

The National Suicide Prevention Walk was held Sept. 11 in Caliente. Janie Rippetoe from the mental health office in Panaca set up her table and placed informational signs along the linear walking trail. However, the walk received no participants this year.

In the United States, there is a suicide every 11 minutes and around 20 veterans commit suicide every day. There is help available. The Panaca clinic is located at 1005 Main Street. Call the clinic at (775) 963-8089 for more information. The National Suicide Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.