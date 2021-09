This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Bob Ellis of Henderson, who has for about 16 years provided shoes and socks for the school kids of Lincoln County, was in the county again this week. Totaling over $25,500, Ellis presented checks of $2,500 each to Pahranagat Valley and Lincoln County High, $1,500 to Pahranagat Middle School and Meadow Valley Middle School, $1,500 […]