This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Very quietly, and with very little notice from the folks working at the park, a pair of men arrived at Cathedral Gorge State Park with an entourage of cameras and other professionals to shoot a music video. As soon as their work was done, they slipped off just as quietly as they had arrived, and […]