This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pioche Town Board’s monthly meeting was held Sept. 9. In the manager’s report there were discussions about methods that can be used to serve Pioche and provide maintenance on a limited budget. There was also discussion of a plan to open the swimming pool next summer. The board decided to buy a used truck […]