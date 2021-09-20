Letter: Drought impacting wildlife

The recent rainfall has brought much-needed relief to wildlife in our area. Prior to the rains, drier conditions were placing a strain on the wildlife’s water supply. Of particular concern, were the water developments or guzzlers throughout all of southern Nevada including Lincoln County. Water levels in the guzzlers were extremely low coming into the hotter months of the summer. These water developments are a critical part of the management and conservation of our wildlife and they serve not only big game species such as mule deer and bighorn sheep, but also a variety of other wildlife.

Members of Meadow Valley Wildlife Unlimited (MVMU) assisted the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) with inventorying water availability in guzzlers scattered throughout Lincoln County during the drier summer. MVWU then purchased portable tanks and members hauled water to guzzlers in danger of drying up. To assist in the larger statewide effort to alleviate the water shortage, MVWU donated $20,000 to the Fraternity of Desert Bighorn Sheep who, in cooperation with NDOW, were hauling water via helicopter to guzzlers in remote desert bighorn sheep habitat within Clark and Lincoln Counties. These types of efforts are a considerable undertaking and it requires immense resources and coordination. A special thanks goes out to other conservation organizations doing great work all over our State as well as the Nevada Department of Wildlife. A huge “Thumbs Up” goes out to Jim Wilkin Trucking, who donated labor and a water truck to helicopters delivering to some of our remote guzzlers as well as Larry Stever and Tom Brown for making multiple trips hauling water and checking guzzlers throughout northern Lincoln County.

In other news, MVWU continues to partner with other entities doing habitat project work all over the county. Again, these types of projects benefit a host of resources and species. Also, preparations for a long-awaited banquet are ongoing. “It’s a Real Good Place to Start,” is scheduled for March 19, 2022. We appreciate everyone’s support of MVWU, and hope to see you soon.

Cory Lytle

Pioche