Little off Broadway coming to Neldon C. Mathews auditorium

This coming week, the glitz and glam of Hollywood will visit the Neldon C. Mathews auditorium in Panaca. The stage will come to life with favorite show tunes from local performers Sept. 22, 23, 25 and 27. Every show will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

The cast this year includes the talents of Mindy Anderson, Jake Lester, Caralee Frehner, Dylan Frehner and Andy Free, among many others. The group, which performs every other year, has been bringing the excitement and fun of Hollywood to Lincoln County for more than a decade.