State parks are ‘fee-free’ on Sept. 25

CARSON CITY – Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 25 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada.

Nevada Public Lands Day encourages Nevadans to discover recreation opportunities throughout the state.

Lincoln County has five state parks: Beaver Dam, Cathedral Gorge, Echo Canyon, Kershaw-Ryan and Spring Valley. The state also manages the Elgin Schoolhouse historic site, but that is open by appointment only. For more information, contact Jenny Ramella, 775-684-2704, jmramella@parks.nv.gov.