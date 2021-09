This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A fire of unknown origin Sept. 16 destroyed a semi-truck trailer on its way to making a delivery of industrial waste to the dump site at Western Elite. Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) Sergeant Guy Davis said the call came in about 3:30 p.m. The driver of the truck, name not given, was heading north along […]