Lynx teams finding success

Lincoln County High School (LCHS) posted wins and losses this past week and the week before, with the Lady Lynx volleyball team playing more tournament matches, and the football team winning a hard-fought home game against White Pine.

The Lady Lynx participated in a volleyball tournament involving a lot of schools from around the state. They won a match Sept. 4 against the Somerset Sky Pointe Eagles. Senior Mo Davis stood out during the contest, getting four kills in the two sets along with five receptions and one assist. Junior Abby Mathews had nine assists, and senior Kamryn Dirks had three aces.

The Lady Lynx went 1-1 against the Mojave Rattlers and the Clark Chargers before facing off against the Eldorado Sundevils. The Sundevils’ much larger program didn’t prove to be enough, and the Lady Lynx took both sets.

Mo Davis rose to the occasion again, scoring four kills. Mathews had six assists, two digs and four aces.

After this, they went on to beat the Rattlers 2-0. In the final match of the tournament, the Lady Lynx faced the Clark Chargers one more time, and the Las Vegas school edged out the Lynx 2-1. Lincoln earned 20 points in the first set before losing, then rallied to take the second set. The Lynx lost the final set 14-16.

The team hosted White Pine on Thursday, Sept. 23, heads to Lake Mead Academy in Henderson for a double-header on the 24th, and plays at Founders Academy in Las Vegas on the 25th.

On the football front, LCHS hosted the White Pine Bobcats in Panaca on Sept. 17, and it was a nail-biter. By the end of the first half, the score was tied 20-20. In the third quarter the Bobcats took a two-point lead. However, the Lynx took control in the fourth quarter, outscoring White Pine 22-6 on their way to a 48-34 win.

Standout performances came from junior Cody Howard, who rushed 22 times for 252 yards along with 23 passing yards.

Freshman Deuce McClain completed 6 of 10 passes for 55 yards. He also caught the only interception of the game and ran it back for 62 yards.

Sophomore Kristian Johnson had 10 carries for 56 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards.

Football hosts The Meadows on Oct. 1.

The cross-country team made two appearances recently at the Larry Burgess Invitational Sept. 11 and the Pirate Invitational Sept. 18.

At Burgess, Davin Avery finished second overall in the 5,000 meters with a time of 19:13.8, edged out by Donovan Coulthard of Bishop Gorman by 12 seconds. Not far behind was Jacob Galley with a time of 21:21.8, followed by Ashton Showell at 21:30.0. Caleb Dirks was the last Lynx to finish for the boys, with a time of 25:03.7. The only Lady Lynx to compete, Natalie Wadsworth, finished at 30:20.6.

At the Pirate Invitational, Lincoln County placed 10th overall in the 5000 meters. Ashton Showell was the first Lynx to finish, coming in at 20:45.4, followed by Jacob Galley at 21:11.1 and Karson Mathews at 21:33.3. Caleb Dirks came in at 21:48.9, and Blake Heaton came in at 24:12.3. Natalie Wadsworth finished with a time of 28:34.7.

The team will compete at the Falcon Invitational at Foothill High School in Henderson on Sept. 25.