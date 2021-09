This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

There are 28 active COVID-19 cases in Lincoln County as of Sept. 22, with 52 total recoveries since July 1, 2021. Previously, the professionals at Grover C. Dils Medical Center were tracking where cases were focused, but with the rise of the Delta variant and its effects on the day-to-day functions of the hospital, they […]