This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Local Panaca residents Angela Hansen and her husband Dylan were disappointed to be unable to attend concerts during the COVID-19 shutdowns. But that didn’t stop this energetic duo from having a good time. Coordinating with local business Bahbee’s Barn and Venue, the couple got busy bringing the fun back to Lincoln County. In November 2020 […]