Planning commission and city council meetings were held Sept. 15 and 16. The planning commission recommended approving a conditional use permit for Alexandra Johnson’s welding business at 190 Front Street to use the garage at that location. The council approved the request. Johnson’s business license had been approved by the council in a previous meeting. […]