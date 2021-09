This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A group of concerned organizations will gather Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Depot in Caliente to talk to the community about helping people who are abusing opioids. The recent death of a Caliente resident has brought renewed attention to the problem, and Sheriff Kerry Lee, along with local NyE Communities Coalition employee Hayley […]