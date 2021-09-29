NDOT hiring temporary winter highway maintenance workers

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Transportation is preparing to keep state roads clear when winter snow flies by hiring temporary highway maintenance workers to help with snow plow and anti-icing operations and highway emergency response, among other duties.

Through Oct. 15, applications are being accepted for temporary winter highway maintenance positions in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fernley, Fallon, Elko, Winnemucca and Ely. Permanent highway maintenance jobs are also routinely available across the state.

The majority of positions will be required to operate various types of heavy equipment. Position requirements and further information are available by searching “Maintenance Worker” at careers.nv.gov.

Those interested can also visit https://careers.nv.gov/go/Transportation/8624900/ to view all NDOT positions.

The department begins annual winter preparations in early fall by readying snow plows and other pieces of snow and ice equipment for use in snow removal across Nevada. Year-round, NDOT maintenance professionals perform nearly 100 different type of tasks, from snow, ice and debris removal to roadway patching, sweeping, slope enhancements and more.