HUD awards emergency housing vouchers to Nevada Rural Housing Authority

CARSON CITY— The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded 47 Emergency Housing Vouchers to the Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) to assist unsheltered rural Nevadans with housing.

Referrals for the vouchers will come to NRHA directly from the Rural Nevada Continuum of Care (RNCoC). Individuals and families receiving emergency housing vouchers are required to participate in case management services and will receive assistance finding an available housing unit. Available vouchers will be issued first to qualifying individuals in the queue who are awaiting a referral for housing placement.

Individuals wishing to apply for these emergency vouchers should contact NRHA at (775) 887-1795. NRHA will refer inquiries and applicants to a local coordinated entry site.

The emergency housing vouchers are part of the American Rescue Plan Act and funding is guaranteed up to 2030. To be eligible for these specialized vouchers, HUD requires that an individual or family must be homeless, at risk of homelessness, fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking, or for whom providing rental assistance will prevent the family’s homelessness or having high risk of housing instability.

“We are grateful and encouraged by the opportunity to serve 47 more households through these 47 emergency vouchers,” said NRHA Executive Director Bill Brewer. “Even prior to the pandemic, we serve many who are in or are on the brink of homelessness, and these vouchers will make the difference between living in cars and couches and finding a stable, safe and sanitary place to live.”