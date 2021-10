This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This past weekend, the Lincoln County football team faced off against the Lake Mead Academy Eagles in Henderson, walking away with another win. With hundreds in attendance and a fairly hot and dry field, the game started out as a fairly even match, with both teams unable to score in the first quarter. At one […]