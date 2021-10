This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Pahranagat Valley High School football scored on their first seven possessions of their game against Spring Mountain, while in the meantime the defense was shutting out the Eagles 64-0 Sept. 24. It’s the first time PVHS has blanked the Eagles since 2005, which was also 64-0. In total, the Panthers scored on nine of their […]