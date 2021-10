This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This past weekend, the glamour of Broadway made its way to Lincoln County via the Little Off Broadway show at the Neldon C. Matthews Auditorium in Panaca. From Sept. 22-27, the music of many beloved musicals rang throughout the theater, and people from all over the county came to enjoy the biyearly spectacle. While the […]