The VFW Post 7114 raffle to raise money for the upkeep of the veterans cemetery had a winner Saturday night. Linda and Terry Nowman donated the set of cast iron cookware. Quartermaster Jack Horner drew the name of Ralph Hughes as the winner. The VFW holds occasional raffles to maintain the cemetery. The Auxiliary Freedom […]