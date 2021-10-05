State treasurer to hold listening session in Caliente Oct. 13

County residents are invited to attend a listening session with Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Caliente Depot.

The event is part of the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour and is being hosted by the Lincoln County Regional Development Authority.

The tour is seeking input from Nevadans throughout the state on priorities and ideas on how best to allocate the state’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Funds.

Those who wish to attend should RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 12 by emailing events@gavorsky.com.