Pahranagat Valley Postmaster Julie Davis retired Sept. 30. She served 17 years behind the counter and says she plans to spend more time with her family. An article published recently in the Nevada-Utah Advisor of the U.S. Postal Service noted that Davis is the third member of her family to have served as postmaster in […]