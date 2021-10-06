Second annual Rural Pitch Day Nov. 5

CARSON CITY – Those living in Rural Nevada with a business idea are invited to enter the Second Annual Rural Pitch Day. The deadline to enter is October 22.

“In addition to earning a little money and learning some business best practices, the Second Annual Rural Pitch Day is an excellent networking opportunity,” said Patty Herzog, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED)’s Director of Rural Economic and Community Development. “Thanks to support from Nevada Gold Mines, this year we were able to add a youth track for students in 8th through 12th grades.”

The Second Annual Rural Pitch Day will feature Nevada-based experts in entrepreneurship who will share their ideas on how to take a product or service from the idea stage to launching the next rural Nevada company. This is also an opportunity to learn how to invest in small business to help local entrepreneurs launch their ideas in their communities.

In addition to Nevada Gold Mines, GOED is partnering with founding partners NV Energy, StartUpNV, Audacity Institute, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority, the Nevada Small Business Development Center, Great Basin College, Western Nevada College, Biz Assembly, Nevada Division of Business and Industry, Karol Hines Consulting, and University of Nevada, Reno.

New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley won the first Rural Nevada Startup Pitch Competition last year. They make the Tidy Oil Changer. It is a molded plastic device that attaches magnetically to the oil pan to divert oil into a separate catch basin. Their pitch included a driver bit that goes through the plastic device to loosen the screw to allow the oil into the plastic diversion device. It changes dirty jobs into a white glove, clean job.

Reserve tickets to attend the event at https://buytickets.at/startupnv/568543.